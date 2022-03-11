Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,289 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $98,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 79.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $262.23. 118,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,697. The company has a market capitalization of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average of $235.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

