Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €23.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.72) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($38.59) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.43 ($38.51).

ETR UN01 traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting €19.98 ($21.72). 972,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 12-month low of €17.79 ($19.33) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($46.14). The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

