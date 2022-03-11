United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.
UNFI opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
