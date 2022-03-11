United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.