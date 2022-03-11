United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

UNFI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. 855,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

