United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.2-$28.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 855,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,202. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

