Universal Security Instruments (UUU) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE: UUU – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Universal Security Instruments to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Universal Security Instruments Competitors -183.05% -91.16% -3.25%

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments’ competitors have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Universal Security Instruments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments Competitors 75 337 446 20 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Universal Security Instruments’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Security Instruments has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million $270,000.00 -39.09 Universal Security Instruments Competitors $3.55 billion $176.60 million 0.09

Universal Security Instruments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments competitors beat Universal Security Instruments on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

