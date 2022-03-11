Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.37% of Universal Technical Institute worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

