V.F. Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,383,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

