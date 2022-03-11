V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Short Interest Up 833,300.0% in February

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, an increase of 833,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,930,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of V Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. V Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

V Group, Inc provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

