VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of EGY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,006. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGY. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

