VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

EGY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,006. The stock has a market cap of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGY shares. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.