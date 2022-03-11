Vabble (VAB) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $131,378.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Vabble

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

