Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 6.4%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.55. 653,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,958,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $107,884,000.
Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.