Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 6.4%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.55. 653,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,958,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get Vale alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $107,884,000.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.