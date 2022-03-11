Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

