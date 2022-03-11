Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.25. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $11.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 160,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

