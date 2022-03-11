Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.25. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $11.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VLO traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 160,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.
About Valero Energy (Get Rating)
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
