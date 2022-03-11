Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 16,043 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,408,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 643,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 144,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 300,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 104,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 576,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

