Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,268,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.65. 1,921,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,051,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average of $217.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

