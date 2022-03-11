Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. 30,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,378. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

