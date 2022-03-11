Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 530 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 2.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BJUL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.43. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,889. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

