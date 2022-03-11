Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.45 and its 200 day moving average is $244.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

