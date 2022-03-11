Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

