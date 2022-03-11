Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Raised by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $78.40. 2,663,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $82.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

