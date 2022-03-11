Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $8.41 on Friday, hitting $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,562. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $177.39 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,267,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

