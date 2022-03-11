Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.570-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.23 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

