Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

VBTX stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $563,080 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 381,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.