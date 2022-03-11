Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$18.50 to C$34.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $22.26. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 66,438 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 699,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

