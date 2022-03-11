Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $22.18. 177,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,478,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 127,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate.

