Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. ATB Capital raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an underpeform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.45.

VET opened at C$29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$30.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

