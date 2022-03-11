Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

