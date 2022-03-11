Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

RBOT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of RBOT opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

