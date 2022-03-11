Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

VSCO opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

