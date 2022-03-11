Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of VFF opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Village Farms International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

