Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.