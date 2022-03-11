Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Southern accounts for 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. 4,362,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.