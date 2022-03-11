Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,300 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 1,405,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

