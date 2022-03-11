Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NCV opened at $4.78 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
