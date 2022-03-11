Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NCV opened at $4.78 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 11,910 shares of company stock valued at $65,385 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.