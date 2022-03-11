Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $204,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $212.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.33. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.76 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

