Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 559,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,738. The stock has a market cap of $454.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $29.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

