Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 480.5% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

