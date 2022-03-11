Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of VYGR opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

