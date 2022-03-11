Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Raised to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

VYGR opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.88.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $797,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

