Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

