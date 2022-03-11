Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.
NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
