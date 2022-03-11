VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

VSE has increased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VSE has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

VSE stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. VSE has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VSE by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VSE by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VSE by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VSE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

