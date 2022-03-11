Warburg Research Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €143.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($156.52) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €109.05 ($118.53) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($107.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €123.46.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

