WealthNavi Inc. Acquires 54,952 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $101,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

