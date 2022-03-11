Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.
Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
