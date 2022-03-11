Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

