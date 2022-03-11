Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,455 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $131,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,010,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

