Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,098 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,090 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HPQ opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

