Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $582,000 Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

MTDR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 4.06. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.