Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $241.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

